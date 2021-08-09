D8amatiks - GDPR product

Our aim is to make GDPR compliance accessible to everyone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzznQCkb4ME

Our solution is an automated DIY GDPR toolkit for small and medium-sized businesses that is affordable and simple to use. Our automated DIY toolkit will empower you to set up a GDPR compliant data protection framework and help you to manage GDPR compliance on an ongoing basis without you having to engage costly external experts.

Let's work together!

Contact me at business@uipep.com

Let's connect:

uipep.com