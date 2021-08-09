Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Uipep Technologies

D8amatiks - GDPR product

D8amatiks - GDPR product ui ux illustration design
Our aim is to make GDPR compliance accessible to everyone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzznQCkb4ME
Our solution is an automated DIY GDPR toolkit for small and medium-sized businesses that is affordable and simple to use. Our automated DIY toolkit will empower you to set up a GDPR compliant data protection framework and help you to manage GDPR compliance on an ongoing basis without you having to engage costly external experts.

Contact me at business@uipep.com

uipep.com

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
