Fyodor Davydov

Cubix Logo Design

Fyodor Davydov
Fyodor Davydov
  • Save
Cubix Logo Design logomockup logomark logoideas logodesign graphic design
Download color palette

Designed a logo for Cubix company that inspires new ways to create! I found this order on the good brief website!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Fyodor Davydov
Fyodor Davydov

More by Fyodor Davydov

View profile
    • Like