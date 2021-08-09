Benjamin Oberemok
unfold

CodeCreative logo

Benjamin Oberemok
unfold
Benjamin Oberemok for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
CodeCreative logo identity flat abstract creative code development modern design unfold logotype mark branding logo design
CodeCreative logo identity flat abstract creative code development modern design unfold logotype mark branding logo design
CodeCreative logo identity flat abstract creative code development modern design unfold logotype mark branding logo design
Download color palette
  1. Layout1.png
  2. Layout2.png
  3. Layout3.png

CodeCreative logo concept. CodeCreative is developing creative business solutions on ServiceNow. Our goal with this refresh was to create a brand that is approachable, uplifting and creative.
-
Follow us on Behance | Instagram | YouTube
More about us on unfold.co

unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like