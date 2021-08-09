Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elgimeay Roastery Packaging

Hello Everyone, here's our Coffee Product business project that we've done.
Elgimeay Roastery Logo is coffee roastery business that located on Egypt focused on roastery coffee products that serves a special turkish's coffee beans product .

catch me on instagram & Behance
https://www.instagram.com/alaakhamis16/
https://www.behance.net/alaakhamis16

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
