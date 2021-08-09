Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mas Bhaskara

Power Metal #1

Power Metal #1 cover artwork branding ux design illustration
He wore the same shorts and t-shirts to work for days on end. He refused to wear shoes with laces. He refused to wear watches or even his wedding ring. To calm himself at work he often blared heavy metal music.
https://www.colderra.com/

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
