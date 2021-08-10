Dmytro Prudnikov

Komoot app for Apple Watch. Real product implementation

One of the big challenges for the Komoot Apple Watch app was to find a way to provide maximum useful information while recording an activity and reviewing details on a small watch screen.
This is where I came up with the idea of implementing adjustable fields, where everyone can customise the numbers and focus on what's important for you during the activity.

Product designer at komoot. Berlin.
