Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Imtiaj Bin Aoual

Astro - A astronomy blog app

Imtiaj Bin Aoual
Imtiaj Bin Aoual
  • Save
Astro - A astronomy blog app space app dark app blog app app development app design app ui design
Download color palette

Astro a blog app design using figma built using react native.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Imtiaj Bin Aoual
Imtiaj Bin Aoual

More by Imtiaj Bin Aoual

View profile
    • Like