Earth-y Bank

Earth-y Bank money environment collage photoshop
The Earth nowadays is similar to a piggy bank. The Earth contains a lot of helpful values for human, but people are overusing those values as a way to earn money, just like they are breaking the piggy bank. Only few individuals recognize that and they are trying to help the Earth by saving their money for the environmental activities.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
