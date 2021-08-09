Ariadna Designs

Logo for an online store of women's underwear

Ariadna Designs
Ariadna Designs
  • Save
Logo for an online store of women's underwear logo typography illustration branding vector illustrator flat design
Download color palette

MOULE can be translated from French as a form, and the brand chose this name for a reason. Female forms as a work of art, which artists have always drawn in their paintings. The logo depicts an image from ancient Roman mythology about the three goddesses of beauty.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Ariadna Designs
Ariadna Designs

More by Ariadna Designs

View profile
    • Like