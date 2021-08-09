Ákos Percsics

Business Card for a famous Hungarian painter

graphic design artist business painter carddesign namecard businesscard
This is a business card for a famous Hungarian painter from the 18th century, called Székely Bertalan.

Hope you like it!

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
