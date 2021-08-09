Uipep Technologies

Rebranded logo - UIPEP - illustrator - after effects

Rebranded logo - UIPEP - illustrator - after effects animation ux illustration design logo branding
Logo design & animation / pattern explorations for UIPEP, a software company focused on the Full-cycle development of apps and web-based products

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
