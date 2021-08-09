Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 004 - Calculator

Daily UI 004 - Calculator design ui dailyui
I didn't reinvent the wheel on this one. In my opinion the Braun ET66 calculator has the best design a calculator could have. I recreated it using Figma, using components and auto layout functions.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
