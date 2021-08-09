🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Big bundle psychedelics total 60 posters. Unique psychedelic art, colorful posters made in various psychedelic variations.
Ideal for many projects: covers, cards, posters, invitations, product designs. 1960s hippie style. Psychedelic stylized design, bright color vector illustration.
10 AI file, 60 EPS-10 files, 60 JPEG files at 300 dpi, all posters 7250 X 5250.
Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/wNv8w7
Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1279840-big-bundle-psychedelics
Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3893558-big-bundle-psychedelics