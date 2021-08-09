Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aziz Nur Abdul Qodir

Covaccine.id

Aziz Nur Abdul Qodir
Aziz Nur Abdul Qodir
  • Save
Covaccine.id logo landingpage illustration landing page design landing design indonesia design minimalist web ui
Download color palette

An exploration of the design that I made for an application that is used to make it easier for people to get vaccine information, covid-19 updates and education about vaccines

Feedback will be appreciated!

Aziz Nur Abdul Qodir
Aziz Nur Abdul Qodir

More by Aziz Nur Abdul Qodir

View profile
    • Like