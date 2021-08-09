Buffalo slot symbol development

Buffalo slot symbol. It is presented in a square frame with traditional colored ornaments.

⠀

The main background inside the frame is a sunset against the backdrop of nature with a family of bison on both sides of the picture, which are located on the green grass.

⠀

In the background - the setting of the bright sun, reflecting the rays in the blue-lilac cloudy sky, in which birds soar. The brown parnokopathi are also somewhat illuminated by the rays of the setting sun.

⠀

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#buffalo #buffaloslot #buffalothemed #buffalocharacter #buffalosymbol #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines