Dashboard Design

This is a part of my latest work. The customer is a German company that focuses on providing precisely tailored, cloud-based solutions for the monitoring of modern industrial goods. The developed software is used to manage fleets of IoT devices, process, and visualize the gathered data via complex widgets and dashboards. Made with love.