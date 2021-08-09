🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks,
Today we want to share a project design about Vape Shop App. This application is intended to market vape products with an online store system. Hope you enjoy it!🤩
.
What do you think?
.
Thoughts on the font combination?
I would love to hear your feedback on this (layout, color scheme, texture, etc)🤩
-------------------------------
Thank you for watching!
Follow to stay connected with us and press [L] ❤ if you love it...
.
Available for a new project! Contact Us :
kardusinfo.com@gmail.com | Instagram