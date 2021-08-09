FitnessPay Review: a complete fitness membership site in a box

CHECK BONUSES & GRAB IT AT: https://review-oto.com/fitnesspay-oto/

Do you know the easiest way to make money from your website? Monetising your site is hard. Let’s face it most affiliate products are rubbish and difficult to convert. And who wants to only get a small percentage of commisions anyway… wouldn’t you rather keep 100%?

So let me tell you the Easiest way to monetise your site… It is not selling affiliate products. Ii is not advertising. It’s selling content. Thousands of maketers around the world just like you are making big bucks by selling content on your website.

It could be selling a file, or a video, or a training program, or even addding a whole paid membership section, whatever you choose, selling content lets you sell QUALITY and lets you keep 100% of the commisisons. But how do you protect the content you sell? How do you make sure only paying customers get access? How do you make sure it isn’t STOLEN?

Let me introduce you to FitnessPay – The latest version of a brand new SAAS that makes protecting your content and membership site creation simple, secure and powerful. Let’s find out all the details about it in my FitnessPay Review below!

WHAT IS FITNESSPAY?

With FitnessPay we have given you the ability to become an instant fitness guru, with your own fully automated membership site on one of the hottest and most in demand membership niches right now…fitness.

“You see the fitness niche is booming right now. Fitness has never been more important to people, than it is now. Whether its lifting weights, doing yoga or pilates, or something else, almost everyone is getting involved in some kind of fitness.”

And there are literally hundreds of fitness gurus making tens of thousands of dollars every month, selling fitness membership subscriptions online right now. Its clear that fitness is something people are 100% willing to pay big bucks for, for high quality memberships.

And with FitnessPay you can get started with your own high paying fitness membership site and start banking those incredible recurring monthly subscriptions, with no manual work, no fitness knowledge needed, and no tech know how.

FitnessPay is the perfect platform for internet marketing newbies to get started with their own successful membership site in a ultra hot niche.

Everything you could ever possibly need to succeed online as a marketer in the booming fitness niche… Hosting, A Website, Fitness Courses, A Membership System, Fitness Blog, Done For You Ads For Clickbank Fitness Offers AND even an Automated Email Marketing service all in one incredible breakthrough app!

FitnessPay is one of the fastest, most powerful and most secure membership softwares you’ve ever seen. It hooks up with your Paypal account to 100% protect your content and give you massive benefits over other members sites. Paypal integration makes this the easiest to use members site software ever. You can secure your content in seconds.

You can get detailed powerful data on all your customers.

You can keep your content more secure than ever before.

You can totally protect your content, collect email leads and setup alerts to monitor everything automatically faster than you ever thought possible.

With FitnessPay You Get High Quality Fitness Courses That People Will LOVE To Subscribe For… REAL Courses Created For You By REAL FITNESS PROFESSIONALS! With MORE and MORE Fitness Courses Created And Added To Your Site For You EACH WEEK! All courses related to the fitness niche you choose for your site

FitnessPay is a great way for any website owner to MONETIZE their site and get 300% more income, with no extra work! You see the problem is that the traditional ways of making money from your site, like banner ads, adsense and list building are really bad at actually making you an income! Only” 0.2% of visitors ever actually click a banner ad”

And let’s suppose you are using Adsense… that pays out $0.5 per click on average. So you basically need hundreds of thousands of daily visitors to make any sort of income.

How could you actually start making some money from your site without needing so much traffic?! We did some research and found out that many top websites like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, had discovered the same thing… That JUST running advertising does NOT lead to profits.

They were all losing millions on their websites until they did a really smart thing. They started a paywallL on their site, and made visitors PAY to get premium content. The net result was millions of dollars or profit!

But of course for your average marketer setting up a paywall like the new york times would be really hard… or would it? That’s where FitnessPay comes into play. Don’t hesitate to check out the next parts of this FitnessPay Review as I’ll show you how powerful it is!

FITNESSPAY REVIEW OVERVEW

Vendor Dan Green

Product FitnessPay

Launch Date 2021-Aug-09

Launch Time 1:00 EST

Front-End Price $17

Bonuses >> CHECK MY ULTIMATE HUGE BONUSES <<

Refund YES, 30 Days Money-Back Guarantee

Product Type Membership site Builder

Support Effective Response

Discount >> GET THE BEST DISCOUNT HERE <<

Recommended Highly Recommended

Skill Level Needed All Levels

ABOUT CREATOR

It is not exaggerating to claim that Dan Green is a typical representative of the new talented generation who is ready to conquer the industry of internet marketing. He excels in many aspects both as an affiliate and a product vendor, and his work ethic and creativity deserve the word “reliable”.

Besides being a masterful marketer, he is always willing to help his customers as much as possible. Furthermore, his previous products are proved to produce stable conversions such as Coursemate, Cryptomate, Gamerpay, Comparisites, etc. Now, let’s look at the next part of this FitnessPay Review and find out its features.

KEY FEATURES

Here’s a List Of Features For FitnessPay

1 Click “Newbie Friendly” Setup

Literally all you need to do is give your site a name, choose a fitness niche for your site (such as running or strength building) and then click a button, that’s it you are done.

100% automatic membership subscription system

We have created your membership system for you on warriorplus. All you need to do is click to become a 100% commissions affiliate of the program and then anytime someone subscribes to your site you start receiving monthly payments in your warrioplus wallet every month!

100% done for you fitness courses created for you by fitness professionals.

Your site comes with a tonne of high quality fitness video courses created for you by professionals. All of the courses are super relevant to your chosen niche, complete with course preview and info. They are courses your visitors will LOVE to subscribe for and more and more courses are added to your site every week

100% done for you site ads for top performing clickbank Fitness offers.

With the click of a button your site comes pre-monetized with ads for top performing fitness offers on Clickbank.

We have done all the banner designs and you have a bunch of options to choose what ads to show. All you need to do is copy and paste your clickbank affiliate ID and Fitnesspay does the rest!

Get daily high quality content for your site on total autopilot

You’ll get high quality content posted to your site for you in a fully automated blog all about your chosen fitness niche. You’ll never have to make a blog post again! All the content created for you will be all about the news from your chosen niche, complete with images, videos everything your visitors will love!

Source 100% original content from Youtube AUTOMATICALLY!

All the content on your Fitnesspay sites is sourced from YouTube channels related to your chosen fitness niche. It is auto-transcribed by our software and then spun to be totally original content for you.

Fully integrated autoresponder service just like aweber or getresponse!

Just like having aweber or getresponse for your site, but with no monthly fees! Unlimited subscribers, unlimited lists, send unlimited emails, automations, segments… all fully integrated with done for you optin forms

100% automated email marketing campaigns.

We even provide 100% automated email marketing so you never need to write an email again. When someone subscribers our system will send them automated email marketing campaigns every few days, for any affiliate offers you have selected, all with your affiliate link auto-embedded in them emails for you.

No manual work needed. It’s the simplest software to use ever.

With Fitnespay there is no complicated setup. No need to create an app, no need to sign up for any other services, it really is as simple as choosing a fitness niche for your site, and clicking a button!

24/7 100% automation!

Once you click the button to setup your site, that’s it you are done! The software will work for you every single day forever creating content, growing your lists, generating recurring subscription monthly income AND ranking on Google for search traffic. All on 100% AUTOPILOT!

And many more other features:

You can protect access to ANY webpage on ANY site, so visitors have to enter their email address, and only verified Paypal customers get access.

Fully protect ANY kind of content to only let paying customers (who pay into your paypal account) get access

Works with ANY payment processor (jvzoo, warrior plus etc) so long as they use paypal it will work.

Protect articles, files, videos, pdf’s any content you want.

Hook up to your paypal account and deploy your protected page in SECONDS.

Get full control over verification page design.

Integrate with all major autoresponsers.

Collect email leads direct from paypal (no more relying on WarriorPlus optins)

Setup protected “one-use” download links, stop people sharing your files

Get loads of data on all your customer transactions.

Track chargebacks, refunds, customer location and much more

Track subscriptions, unsubscribes, failure to pay etc

Get data on all your customers actions each time they access your protected content

See how often customers download, see what location they download from, see when they access the page and more

Setup email alerts to monitor everything (e.g setup alerts to monitor multiple chargebacks, refunds or page access)

A massive amount of “DFY” premium content across all top niches that users can monetize their site with

In depth Traffic training (to generate lots of FREE traffic for FitnessPay sites!)

HONEST FITNESSPAY REVIEW – MY OPINION: IS IT WORTH USING?

Just think about it. How amazing would it be for us to have easy guaranteed subscription money coming into our bank account every single month. But of course creating a membership site that people are willing to pay you for is not easy.

First of all you’d need to figure out a niche or subject that you are an expert in that you could create content for that people would actually pay you a subscription for. Then you’d have to go through the process of creating all that regular high quality premium content for your subscribers

Then you’d have to design and setup an entire website, AND fund all the hosting + bandwidth costs. And then you’d have to somehow rank your site on Google and get traffic and subscribers.

So if you thought that there’s basically zero chance of you having a popular membership site with hundreds or even thousands of paying subscribers, then I don’t blame you.

So that’s where FitnessPay comes into play. This really solves several problem that have needed solving in the membership site space for a long time.

First of all, it’s software as a service, which breaks down the barrier that a lot of folks have with needing to use WordPress themes or plugins.

Second, even though it’s hosted, you can install the code or javascript right into your own site, which helps for folks who want to maintain their branding.

And third, it integrates with everyone’s existing payment processing and email/autoresponder systems so we don’t have to do everything within a proprietary system.

The real beauty of it in my opinion, though, is that this opens up so many more uses of protected content than just your traditional membership site model. This is a great solution for ANY business or situation where putting premium info behind a “paywall” provides extra value to customers.

I would say that FitnessPay has ALL of the bases covered and would be a great asset to have to help alleviate the hassles and worry about products being ‘stolen’ by others without them paying for them.

Imagine having a AUTHORITY website about any kind of fitness niche you want, created and HOSTED for you, with just one click.

Imagine us being able to EARN HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of DOLLARS A YEAR RECURRING INCOME, with your own automated fitness membership site!

Imagine having top quality fitness courses created and posted for you by REAL FITNESS PROFESSIONALS

Imagine us being able to earn HUNDREDS of dollars a week, as an Clickbank affiliate for top performing Fitness offers when visitors click our ads!

Imagine having daily original blog posts, super relevant to your chosen fitness niche, created and posted for you every single day!

Imagine seeing your website RANK on GOOGLE for free search traffic!

Imagine having FULLY AUTOMATED EMAIL MARKETING done for you for top performing Clickbank fitness offers!

Imagine having a fully integrated autoresponder service just like aweber or getresponse, but WITHOUT the monthly fees!

Imagine how we would feel having GUARANTEED REGULAR RECURRING INCOME each month from our own Fitness membership site and having software do ALL the HARD WORK for you!

Imagine how you could enjoy your free time now that FitnessPay does literally everything for you…

Just think how it feel putting your feet up and watching your fully automated fitness membership site become a success with no work from you.

It’s the one big reason why I have never started a membership site, because you either need to contract with a delivery service to cover your butt which is an additional cost or find other ways and means to stop, or at least deter, piracy attempts which also costs extra dollars.

Not good to do all the work and get robbed blind. FitnessPay would give me peace of mind and the incentive to start my own membership site(s) in the near future. NOW I have something else to get excited about.

It is simple. Let’s take a minute to recap the huge benefits come up with:

You are able to turn YOUR site articles or pages into something you can SELL.

You are able to SELL videos (and STOP them from being shared!)

You are able to create and sell PDFs, safe in the knowledge they wont be stolen.

You are spending just a few seconds to add a whole paid content section to your site.

You are having 24/7 monitoring and protection for your valuable content.

You are getting the protection you need against blackhats and hackers.

You Don’t Need To STRUGGLE To Prevent Your Content Being STOLEN Ever Again.

Never again see your valuable content shared on blackhat sites.

Never again work hard on something only to see it STOLEN.

Never again waste hours setting up complicated membership software.

Never again worry about how you are going to make money from your site.

Never again see your customers SCAM you by reselling without permission.

Never again see your hard work RIPPED OFF and making someone ELSE rich.

The best part is that it is 100% Newbie Friendly. The creator really built this software with the intention that anyone can use it to protect their valuable content… unlike other similar software you don’t need to be a developer or a technical genius to use it!

This is an innovative game changer for online marketers looking to control their online content and how they get paid. No online marketer should be online without a system like FitnessPay to automatically keep track, protect and to alert them.

Without a system like FitnessPay, how do you know your marketing efforts have actually generated revenue? You don’t. How would you find out if someone was stealing from you? You don’t. How do you know your customer is sharing your download content with their friends and costing you money in lost potential sales? You don’t!

Without a system like FitnessPay to keep you alert, you would never know. Trust, no one. With FitnessPay you know. You see, control and manage exactly what’s going on with your products, marketing efforts, click funnels and sales.

The FitnessPay system is truly a winner! I recommend every online marketer invest in the FitnessPay system. It’s money well spent.

You will be getting the vendor’s greatest bonuses for your fast action (and also my ultimate huge bonuses at the last section of this FitnessPay Review)

HOW FITNESSPAY WORKS

In this section of FitnessPay Review, I’ll show you how easy it is to get started with this app. After you do our super easy “One-Click Paypal Integration” to hookup your Paypal account to FitnessPay, you can protect anything you want, on any site, in 3 simple steps.

Login to the web based software and choose a name for your site.

Choose a fitness niche for your membership site, we have provided 8 of the most popular fitness niches for you to choose from including yoga, pilates, cardio, strength training and more.

Click a button and that’s it you are done! An entire fitness membership site is created for you, a big bunch of high quality fitness courses, are added in for your subscribers and your site is fully hosted for you on our server!

FITNESSPAY OTOS AND PRICE

For a limited time, you can grab FitnessPay with early bird discount price in these options below. Let’s pick the best suited options for you before this special offer gone!

Front-end: FitnessPay ($17)

OTO 1: PRO Edition ($27)

OTO 2: Done for you ($97)

OTO 3: Daily Profits ($47)

OTO 4: Agency License ($97)

OTO 5: Whitelabel ($197)

FITNESSPAY REVIEW CONCLUSION AND ULTIMATE HUGE BONUSES

Thank you so much for reading my FitnessPay Review! I really hope it did help you with your buying decision. This system is coming out with many bonuses for the early bird. Take your action ASAP for the best deal.

CHECK BONUSES & GRAB IT AT: https://review-oto.com/fitnesspay-oto/

SOURCE: https://review-oto.com/