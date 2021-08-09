Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wuinkalü

Wuinkalü bags handcrafted makeup women vector graphic design typography logo
Logo design for a brand of bags handcrafted by Colombian Wayuu women natives from La Guajira department.

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
