Ashley Holden Hammond

Wishful Thinking Self Portrait

Ashley Holden Hammond
Ashley Holden Hammond
  • Save
Wishful Thinking Self Portrait character design character cartoon self portrait sketch drawing fyp ipad artist procreate designer animation illustrator artwork art portrait caricature artist vector illustration design
Download color palette

Illustrated my self portrait on the iPad Pro using Procreate. A fun exploration project.

Ashley Holden Hammond
Ashley Holden Hammond

More by Ashley Holden Hammond

View profile
    • Like