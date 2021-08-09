Uladzislau Luchkouski

05. Sleep Sounds - Android / iOS app Design

About project
Do you need to relax after a hard day or just improve your sleep to feel focused and healthy? Our app will help you. You can relax and sleep with sleeping sounds, nature sounds, rain sounds, fairy tales and meditation music and much more. Enjoy the high quality sleep sounds, HQ Music and wake up refreshed.

The interface was designed based on guidelines from Apple and Material 2.0

