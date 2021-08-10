Website Builder - Landing Page

Hi everyone 👋,

I have a new post for you today, it is a landing page I've done for one of my clients. He was planning to build a product that will allow small businesses easily build a website by using drag & drop gestures, or existing templates, unfortunately, the product hasn't yet been released, nor the website, so I had to hide the logos.

If you like what I do and you are interested in hiring me, please send me an email: cristiandmain@gmail.com

Connect with me on LinkedIn

Follow me on Dribbble and Behance.