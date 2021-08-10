Website Builder - Landing Page

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone 👋,
I have a new post for you today, it is a landing page I've done for one of my clients. He was planning to build a product that will allow small businesses easily build a website by using drag & drop gestures, or existing templates, unfortunately, the product hasn't yet been released, nor the website, so I had to hide the logos.
If you like what I do and you are interested in hiring me, please send me an email: cristiandmain@gmail.com
Connect with me on LinkedIn
Follow me on Dribbble and Behance.