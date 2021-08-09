Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cyndee Wilson

Client Nautical Themed Website

branding vectorelements webdesign typography design
Client started a new adventure after purchasing an existing marina! This client commissioned CRGraphix to build a WordPress site that they could grow with. This modern nautical site was just what they were looking for! The best part? I also got to train them on how to update their site! In the end...client extremely happy!

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
    • Like