"Fruitii" is a brand of fruit juice. Its logo is a mix between a strawberry, an apple and an orange.
Its graphic design is available for sale. Inside you can find the logo and its colors, but also a 3D poster and a proposal of different packagings.

If you are interested you can contact me via :
- Mail : thomasdpp@outlook.fr
- Twitter : @oxilowgraphics
- Discord : Oxilow#2355

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
