Animation of the symbols for the slot "Aladdin". Symbols of all categories are presented in three rows.

The top row - symbols of the category High, presented in gold frames, where each symbol is a Genie, a lamp or a palace with a unique animation, where all the elements are involved, overflowing with gold, and the signatures WILD, BONUS, SCUTTER rhythmically jump and flicker.

The middle row - symbols of the category Regular, presented in iridescent gold frames around the perimeter, and the unique symbols inside significantly increase in size, going beyond the frame. In addition, the background is active in the symbols.

Bottom row - symbols of the category Low. They are borderless. The bag inflates and the dropped jewels shimmer, the red diamond shimmers with iridescence, the metal knife shimmers, and the magic flying carpet trembles, preparing to fly away in an instant.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/product/aladdin/

