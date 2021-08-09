Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karim Benmbarek

Chat App Design Concept

Chat App Design Concept chat group social media voice call video call friend messenger messaging chat app send message soft clean app mobile mobile app ui
Hello Designers👋
Today I've tried to show you more about my last mobile app design. Hope you like it!
Be free to drop your feedback in the comments below 👇👇
Thanks for your time ❤

My Email: Hello@karimbenmbarek.com
Check My Instagram | Linkedin | My Academy

