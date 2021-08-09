Dennis Pasyuk
Fanatics - Logo Redesign

Fanatics - Logo Redesign
Sup Dribbbz! New post here that Jordan, Gabe, and I worked on here at Unfold. Fanatics is an American online retailer of licensed sportswear, sports equipment, and merchandise. Thought we'd throw together a quick logo redesign. Would love to hear what y'all think!

