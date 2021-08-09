Herve Iuliano Natama Purba

Empire State Building, NEW YORK ICONIC STARS!

Hi! This my first art, i have a piece of reason to created this arts, because empire state building is my favorite & glamorously city place, and for intro i am from Medan, Indonesia. Big thanks for any member in "dribbble" for support my art, don't forget to please follow my another social media account:
- Instagram : @herveprba
- DevianArt : @herveprba
- Pinterest : @herveprba

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
