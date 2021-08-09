Aditya Tiwari

Weather - Service Design Club - Daily UI 37

Weather - Service Design Club - Daily UI 37 apps weather ui app weather work dailyuiux dailyui daily ui challenge design ui interface uiinterface mobile
Hi! This is my 37 #DailyUI with a new design exploration.
Feedback is appreciated 💜

The design was made in Adobe XD and the icons from https://thenounproject.com/

