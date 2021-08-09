Nikola Pejcic

Aruba Beach Bar - Mobile App

Nikola Pejcic
Nikola Pejcic
  • Save
Aruba Beach Bar - Mobile App logo graphic design ui app mobile ios branding app design ui ux
Download color palette

Aruba, a small bar on the beach, wanted to change the way their customers order drinks. A simple application is designed for this purpose allowing customers to scan the QR code on their table, and without waiting order their drinks, or call a waiter.

***

Have a project in mind?
Contact me at pejcicnikola@gmail.com

LinkedIn
Behance

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Nikola Pejcic
Nikola Pejcic

More by Nikola Pejcic

View profile
    • Like