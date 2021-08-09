Brainpoints Illustrations'

A powerful process 🏃

Gabriela Gonzalez Alemán, neuropsychologist and founder of @Brainpoints, needed to bring her idea to life...

📱 An app that helps people harness their strengths through habit formation.

This app asks users to complete simple tasks, so they can improve certain “points” of themselves, like creativity, leadership, teamwork, and lots more. 💪🏻

But would users find the app to be simple and worth using? 🤔

We teamed up with our friends at Indicius and Litebox to run a Design Sprint to find out!

🧠 Find all the details in the Brainpoints case study!

