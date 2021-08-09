Technical College Mobile

Texas State Technical College (TSTC) evaluated the Top 5 Digital Agencies before selecting Isadora Agency for this terrific website project. TSTC came to us with an outdated website that was text heavy, confusing to navigate, had too many options in the main navigation, and overall failed to inspire alum and potential new students to engage online.



The mobile experience was just as important if not more important than the desktop experience. In the above select mockups we made it easy for students to learn how to get started with TSTC. Students are able to find a career program or visit a campus and tour a program with just one click.

Statistics are prominently featured to highlight credibility and the success that TSTC students enjoy. Statistics around securing a great paying job in a high-demand industry, or having the most engineering related associate degrees and how 40% of students are the first in their families to go to college. All these specific statistics help communicate directly to TSTC's key user groups.

