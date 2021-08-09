Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arpit Brandings

Educational App UIUX Design by Arpit Brandings

Arpit Brandings
Arpit Brandings
  • Save
Educational App UIUX Design by Arpit Brandings ux design education educational app ui ux app ui ui design uidesign ui
Download color palette

I redesigned a popular educational app of India known as "Physicswallah". I tried to fix lots of UX Bugs & Interface as well ...

Drop me a message for Projects...

Thank You

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Arpit Brandings
Arpit Brandings

More by Arpit Brandings

View profile
    • Like