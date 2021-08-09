Justine Le Coupanec

Working From City - Illustration 💻

Justine Le Coupanec
Justine Le Coupanec
  • Save
Working From City - Illustration 💻 ui graphic design project vector work building computer plants work in progress city character minimalist design illustration working
Download color palette

Enjoy your Work ! 😊
Illustration series made for www.prospectwith.com

If you like it, don't forget to follow me so as not to miss new illustrations 😉💬

Justine Le Coupanec
Justine Le Coupanec

More by Justine Le Coupanec

View profile
    • Like