Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sergey Semernyov

Dobroslav Identity

Sergey Semernyov
Sergey Semernyov
Hire Me
  • Save
Dobroslav Identity promo presentation color branding colorful identity
Dobroslav Identity promo presentation color branding colorful identity
Dobroslav Identity promo presentation color branding colorful identity
Dobroslav Identity promo presentation color branding colorful identity
Dobroslav Identity promo presentation color branding colorful identity
Dobroslav Identity promo presentation color branding colorful identity
Dobroslav Identity promo presentation color branding colorful identity
Download color palette
  1. 01.jpg
  2. 04.jpg
  3. 06.jpg
  4. 03.jpg
  5. 02.jpg
  6. 05.jpg
  7. 07.jpg

Hello there! So, I was trying to create something brand new for me! Just taste new horizons sphere...and here it is! Dobsoslav is a small city nearby Odessa and he has right now absolutely colorful and crazy touristic identity! Hope you enjoy it! Because damn I love it :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Sergey Semernyov
Sergey Semernyov
Graphic Design/UI Overlord 🤟
Hire Me

More by Sergey Semernyov

View profile
    • Like