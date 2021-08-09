Yuliia Ananchenko

Travel App Design

Hello, Dribbblers 👋

Haven’t posted mobile app design for a long time 🙈 So today I want to share with you some screens for travel application✈️
The idea is to find best trips through app and book it 🏝

Let me know what you think about the design in comments ❤️

