Дизайн сайта для онлайн-курса по росписи одежды.

Дизайн сайта для онлайн-курса по росписи одежды.
В качестве элементов дизайна на сайте были использованы овалы, символизирующие мазки кисти.

Выполнила два варианта дизайна: первый - яркий, второй - нежный и сдержанный.(его тоже можно посмотреть на моей страничке в dribble.

Чтобы заказать дизайн сайта - пишите мне в Telegram @Belinets .

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
