Josip Condic

Cryptocurrency Dashboard

Josip Condic
Josip Condic
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Dashboard crypto wallet crypto exchange stick graph chart stick chart crypto dashboard finance dashboard dashboard design dollar usd currency admin panel mining tether etherium bitcoin cryptocurrency crypto uxui dashboard
Download color palette

Hello fellow Dribbblers,

May I present you my interpretation of crypto currency dashboard in dark mode.

Any feedback is very appreciated, it can be anything, from color scheme to the placement of the dashboard elements.

Hope you like it!!!

Josip Condic
Josip Condic

More by Josip Condic

View profile
    • Like