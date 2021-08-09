Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hussain Saaif

Nook Phone icons in 3D

Hussain Saaif
Hussain Saaif
  • Save
Nook Phone icons in 3D icon ui illustration design lowpoly blender3d blender 3d modeling 3d art cute 3d
Download color palette

Nook phone icons from Animal Crossing but in 3D!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Hussain Saaif
Hussain Saaif

More by Hussain Saaif

View profile
    • Like