Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tatiana

Girl with ice cream

Tatiana
Tatiana
  • Save
Girl with ice cream enjoy summertime
Download color palette

Girl licks ice cream in hot summer. Colorful bright portrait of young woman with sundae. Flat Art Vector Illustration.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 9, 2021
Tatiana
Tatiana

More by Tatiana

View profile
    • Like