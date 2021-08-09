Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emma Zimbelmann

Astral Dreaming

Emma Zimbelmann
Emma Zimbelmann
  • Save
Astral Dreaming dreamy fractals kaleidoscope colorful psychedelic digital illustration illustration
Download color palette

I was influenced by fractals and psychedelic music. I wanted to create the idea of "Everything that exists is right at the tip of your fingers"

Emma Zimbelmann
Emma Zimbelmann

More by Emma Zimbelmann

View profile
    • Like