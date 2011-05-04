Phineas X. Jones

3 Floyds Hand Drawn

3 Floyds Hand Drawn pencil logo
I had to do some beer event posters that were just text and logos and doomed to be pretty boring. So to make them slightly more interesting, I did hand-drawn versions of all the logos and I was especially happy with how the 3 Floyds one came out.

