Air Taxi App Design

Air Taxi App Design
Take a taxi trip by air, - have you ever dreamt about this?
You can book an air taxi via the application in just a few taps, and take a flight to your destination instead of sitting in traffic!
Selecting from the nearest existing taxi, or putting in your requested location and receiving a certificate of arrival. That's it!
The next minute you will be flying into the sky at an altitude of hundreds of meters. This is how it feels, this is how it looks, this is how it works!

