Mehmet Özsoy

Kiwi - Scooter Dashboard

Mehmet Özsoy
Mehmet Özsoy
  • Save
Kiwi - Scooter Dashboard tooltip search map dashboard map login chart header menu ui branding logo uxdesign design uidesign webdesign ux creative
Kiwi - Scooter Dashboard tooltip search map dashboard map login chart header menu ui branding logo uxdesign design uidesign webdesign ux creative
Kiwi - Scooter Dashboard tooltip search map dashboard map login chart header menu ui branding logo uxdesign design uidesign webdesign ux creative
Kiwi - Scooter Dashboard tooltip search map dashboard map login chart header menu ui branding logo uxdesign design uidesign webdesign ux creative
Kiwi - Scooter Dashboard tooltip search map dashboard map login chart header menu ui branding logo uxdesign design uidesign webdesign ux creative
Download color palette
  1. main.png
  2. Frame 3.png
  3. Frame 2.png
  4. Frame 4.png
  5. Frame 5.png

Kiwi - Scooter Dashboard Design!
Hope you like it too Please press the (L) key.❤️

----🙏
Follow Me:
Instagram | Behance | Website |

Mehmet Özsoy
Mehmet Özsoy
I am a UI/UX designer

More by Mehmet Özsoy

View profile
    • Like