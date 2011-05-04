mattcomi

Episode Bookmarks

mattcomi
mattcomi
  • Save
Episode Bookmarks bookmark ios tv episode ipad tv forecast
Download color palette

The largest one is unlikely to appear in the app. At least, not until we have retina display iPads. The middle one will appear as indicated in http://drbl.in/bhzS and I have plans for the small one. I couldn't manage a star on that small one so I opted for a circle instead.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
mattcomi
mattcomi

More by mattcomi

View profile
    • Like