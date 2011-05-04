Ryan Merrill

Realignment of Personal Site

Ryan Merrill
Ryan Merrill
  • Save
Realignment of Personal Site golden ratio ff meta family blue dark gray white
Download color palette

Inspired by Tim Brown's wonderful article on A List Apart this week, I started to mock up a realignment of http://www.ryanmerrill.net/ focusing on clean lines and a simple layout.

Going to be a ton of fun (seriously, I'm a dork) at making this responsive to small screens as well.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Ryan Merrill
Ryan Merrill

More by Ryan Merrill

View profile
    • Like