Chris Sandlin

Smooth Criminal

Chris Sandlin
Chris Sandlin
Hire Me
  • Save
Smooth Criminal sockmonkee illustration vector criminal thief
Download color palette

Wanted to do something a bit grittier than normal. You'll be seeing more of this guy in the near future.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Chris Sandlin
Chris Sandlin
Senior Designer at Mailchimp ✌ ಠ‿ ಠ ✌
Hire Me

More by Chris Sandlin

View profile
    • Like