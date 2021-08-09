Michael Browk

Manicurists CRM

Manicurists CRM ui concept manicurists ux inputs cards iphone ios tasks form fields location crm mockup interface design monopoly
I got an idea to make an aggregator of manicurists. So that they go to your home and you don't waste your time for the road. I did a small concept.

Head of design at Motify

