Never Before Seen's 2021 Brand Refresh

Happy to finally share the culmination of about 6-month sporadic effort by the whole team. It's always difficult finding time to spend on your own brand, but with the team growing we were keen to put a bit of a focus on it this year.

Huge shoutout to Luke Phelan for supplying our new logo, Amelia Zimmerman for copy, and to Prakash Ghodke and Yuhang Lu for their help with the rest of the design effort that went into this!!

Posted on Aug 9, 2021
