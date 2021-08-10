Tomáš Nožina
Squire

Squire - Booking app

Tomáš Nožina
Squire
Tomáš Nožina for Squire
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

This app is intended for clients who are looking for a barber or barbershop in their area. Users can book a new haircut, join a waiting list, or buy a gift card... all in a very fast and simple process which you can see in the animation above.

Squire
Squire
Designing the best user experiences for barbers and clients.
Hire Us

More by Squire

View profile
    • Like